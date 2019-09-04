Breaking News
Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts
Easy school night recipe for grilled chicken with peach and corn salad

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, showed us an easy, healthy grilled chicken with peach and corn salad recipe that you can whip up on a school night.

Ingredients:

4 thin sliced chicken breasts
4 ears of sweet corn, cut off the cob
2 cups fresh peaches (about 3 medium peaches), chopped
¼ cup red onion, diced
2 tbs. fresh mint, chopped
1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped
2 tbs. white balsamic vinegar
¼ cup plus one tbs. of olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Heat a grill pan to medium high heat. Toss the chicken breasts with 1 tbs. olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
  • Place on the grill pan and cook 3 or 4 minutes each side. While the chicken cooks, cut up the corn, peaches, red onion and herbs.
  • In the bottom of a large bowl add the red onion and the 2 tbs. of white balsamic vinegar with a pinch of salt.
  • Let the onions sit for at least 5 minutes. After the onions sit add the ¼ cup of olive oil, mint and parsley whisk until combined.
  • Mix the peaches and corn with the dressing. Taste to see if it needs more salt and pepper before serving.

