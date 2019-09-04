Easy school night recipe for grilled chicken with peach and corn salad

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, showed us an easy, healthy grilled chicken with peach and corn salad recipe that you can whip up on a school night.

Ingredients:

4 thin sliced chicken breasts

4 ears of sweet corn, cut off the cob

2 cups fresh peaches (about 3 medium peaches), chopped

¼ cup red onion, diced

2 tbs. fresh mint, chopped

1 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbs. white balsamic vinegar

¼ cup plus one tbs. of olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: