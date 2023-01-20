(Mass Appeal) – Looking to spice up your dinner plans? We have the recipe for you! I’m here with Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, as she shows us an easy recipe for ground beef tacos. It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy these, that’s for sure.

Easy Ground Beef Tacos with Cilantro Lime Crema

Serves 8

Ingredients

6 oz ground beef, 92% lean 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice ½ teaspoon lime zest 2 teaspoons garlic powder 2 teaspoons chili powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon dried oregano ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon cumin ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika flour or corn soft tortillas

Optional toppings include, fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese, salsa, avocado slices, red onion, shredded lettuce and pickled onions.

Instructions

Using a box grater, zest your lime. Using a fork, juice the lime. Place a large skillet over medium high heat and bring to temperature. Once hot, add the ground beef to the skillet and allow to brown. Be sure to break up any large chunks of meat with a sturdy spatula. When the meat is ¾ of the way cooked, add the spices, lime juice, and lime zest. Stir to combine. Cook fully. Serve with fresh salsa, shredded cheese, avocado slices, radish slices, cilantro and sour cream.

Cilantro Lime Crema

makes 8 ounces

Ingredients

¾ cup sour cream 3 tablespoons mayonnaise 1/3 cup packed cilantro ½ large jalapeño, seeded 1 teaspoon of fresh lime zest 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Wash and dry your jalapeño pepper and herbs. Trim any cilantro stems and roughly chop the cilantro leaves. Add the sour cream, mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice, jalapeño, and cilantro to the bowl of a food processor. Next, add a generous pinch of salt and a few grinds of fresh black pepper. Pulse to mix until smooth and creamy. Transfer your crema to a medium sized bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, to allow the flavors to blend. This crema is also delicious on wings, nachos, or as a creamy salad dressing!

Fresh Salsa

makes 1.5 cups

Ingredients

2 large ripe tomatoes, finely diced 1/2 medium purple onion, finely diced 1 small jalapeno pepper, finely diced Juice of half a lime, reserve other half for adjusting the acid after mixing 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro large pinch of kosher salt

Instructions