Easy Turkey Meatballs with Roasted Tomato Sauce & Celery Root Purée

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Former Mount Holyoke Professor Rie Hachiyanagi has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an attack on a Mount Holyoke College colleague in December 2019.

According to a news release, Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Matthew Thomas outlined the case to Judge Francis Flannery in a change of plea hearing on Friday. Thomas said Hachiyanagi knocked on the victim's door, claiming to be emotional support after a breakup. When she was allowed in, Hachiyanagi attacked the victim with a rock, a fire poker and pruning shears. Thomas said the victim was left with "long-lasting emotional trauma and severe physical trauma, some of which is permanent."