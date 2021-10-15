(Mass Appeal) – Jessie-Sierra Ross, from the blog Straight To The Hips, Baby shares her recipe for easy turkey meatballs with a roasted tomato sauce and celery root purée. This elegant looking dish is a great Fall dinner idea and simple to create.
Easy Turkey Meatballs with Roasted Tomato Sauce & Celery Root Purée
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
- For the Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce
18 ounces of cherry tomatoes I used heirloom tomatoes for more color!
3 cloves of garlic peeled & pressed
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
2 teaspoons aged balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
1 handful of fresh basil leaves torn
generous pinch of kosher salt & pepper
- For the Celery Root Puree
1 medium celery root
3 tablespoons of salted butter
1/4 cup heavy cream
pinch of kosher salt
- For the Turkey Meatballs
-16 ounces 85% lean ground turkey not “ground turkey breast”, which will make your meatball dry!
1/3 cup plain Panko bread crumbs
1 egg
2 tablespoons finely grated parmesan cheese the good stuff.
1 shallot peeled & minced
2 cloves of garlic peeled & pressed
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried chili flakes
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
Instructions:
- To Make the Sauce
Preheat your oven to 325F and reserve a small baking dish.
Wash your cherry tomatoes and place half into a large mixing bowl.
Cut the other half in two with a sharp knife and add them back to the bowl. Keeping some of the tomatoes whole will create a little texture variation, and stop your sauce from getting too watery.
Add the garlic, olive oil, both vinegars, brown sugar, torn fresh basil, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
(Set your celery root to boil – see below – at this point)
Pour the tomatoes into your baking dish and spread them out slightly. Roast In the oven for 50-60 minutes, until bubbly & cooked down. The tomatoes will slightly caramelize, and your kitchen will smell amazing!
After about an hour, remove from the oven and place on a wire rack.
Reserve
- For the Celery Root Puree
Slice the knobby part (root-side) off the celery root, and peel the tough outer skin off with a potato peeler. Cut the peeled root in half, and then into chunks.
Fill a medium sized pot halfway with cold water. Add your celery root chunks to the pot with a pinch of salt. Place on medium high heat and let boil. Once at a rolling boil, cook until fork-tender (similar to potatoes), about 20 minutes.
(Start mixing & forming the meatballs at this point)
Once soft, drain the celery root chunks in a colander, and place them into a blender with 3 tablespoons of butter, 1/4 cup of cream, and a pinch of salt.
Cover and blend until smooth. If the mix is very thick, add a splash more heavy cream.
Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized bowl. Pour the puree into the sieve, and gently press through with a rubber spatula. This will stop any root fibers from going into your puree, for a perfect, velvety texture.
Adjust salt if needed. Reserve
- For the Meatballs
Preheat your oven to 375F. Set a piece of parchment paper on a large baking sheet. Reserve.
In a large mixing bowl, add the ground turkey, panko, egg, parmesan cheese, garlic, shallot and spices to the bowl. Mix together with your hands to thoroughly combine.
Using a gentle touch, grab a small handful of the meat mixture and slightly roll in your hands. Do not use a lot of pressure to roll the ground turkey mix together – we want to make nice soft meatballs!
Place the shaped meatball about 1 1/2 inches apart on the parchment-covered baking sheet. You should be able to make 8 meatballs from this recipe.
Bake at 375F for 20 minutes, or until the meatballs reach an internal temperature of 165F. Remove and plate.
- To Assemble
Using a shallow bowl, place two heaping spoons of celery root puree at the bottom of the plate and spread slightly with the back of a spoon. Next, add two meatballs on top. Generously spoon the roasted tomato sauce on top of the meatballs. Garnish with fresh basil & thin shavings of real parmesan.