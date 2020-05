(Mass Appeal) – All of us are carrying around a lot of stress – especially in our necks and jaws. Gina Welch of the Cranio & Massage Center showed us some simple ways to find relief!

Welch advises massaging either side of the vertebrae, rubbing deep into the belly of the muscle.

Jaw tension can be released by pushing a point in your jaw with your thumb. If you prop your elbow on a surface, you are able to add more pressure.