EcoBuilding Bash returns to Springfield!

Olivia Horwitz, with the Center for EcoTechnology, got us ready for the 4th annual EcoBuliding Bash.

Overview: “Bring your friends and family to our fourth annual EcoBuilding Bash! This year the bash will focus on the reuse movement, upcycling techniques, and how to use reclaimed building materials effectively. This event is free and family-friendly, with lots of fun activities and free BBQ.”



Where: EcoBuilding Bargains- 83 Warwick Street, Springfield, MA

When: This Saturday May 11th from 12-4pm

Learn more at ecobuildingbargains.org