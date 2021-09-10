Egg roll bowls are your new weeknight go-to meal!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - 20 years can seem like a lifetime ago, but not when it comes to 9/11. Most people remember exactly what they were doing when they found out about the terrorist attacks. 22News spoke with western Massachusetts residents about what they remember about that horrific day 20 years ago.

"It was blue sky, no clouds in the sky. Beautiful day. To have that destroy that whole day… I remember very well that whole day. I was in Manhattan at a conference at the United Nations, which is about 40 blocks north of of the WTC. I didn't think of it as an attack at all. I thought it was just an accident. Everybody in the UN building was ordered to evacuate because they thought that could be a target as an international building. I walked over to Park Ave., sat on the curb and spent the next four hours watching the people walk from downtown. They looked like ghosts. They were all covered with dust. Everybody was really in shock from what they had gone through. It seems like yesterday." - Bob Loesch, Springfield