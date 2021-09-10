Egg roll bowls are your new weeknight go-to meal!

(Mass Appeal) – Life is hectic, especially with school back in session. Thankfully, we have our friend Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie here to show us a quick, delicious and healthy meal idea!
Egg Roll Bowls ©
- 2 tbs. olive oil
- 4-6oz. mixed mushrooms
- ½ cup veggie stock
- 3 tbs. rice wine vinegar
- 3 to 4 medium carrots, shredded
- 1 tbs. fresh ginger grated
- 2 tbs. tamari, low-sodium soy sauce or coconut aminos
- 2 pinches red pepper flakes
- 2 tbs. honey
- 1 tbs. scallions, chopped
- 2 cups napa cabbage, shredded
- Brown or wild rice for serving
- Optional: Sesame seeds and siracha for topping(Note: You can replace the mushrooms with ¾ pound of ground meat of choice)
Directions:
Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add mushrooms and cook until they start to release water and brown. After about 3 minutes, add carrots and scallions. Stirring occasionally until the vegetables start to soften. Add a pinch of salt and black pepper. Stir in vegetable stock, 1 tbs. honey, 1 tbs. rice wine vinegar, tamari and pinch of red pepper flakes. Gently fold in the shredded cabbage until the liquid is absorbed by the cabbage about 5 minutes. In a small bowl mix together the other tablespoon of honey, pinch of red pepper flakes and the other tablespoon of vinegar. Separate the mixture into four and serve over rice. Top with a drizzle of the extra dressing, sesame seeds, chopped scallions and sriracha if desired.