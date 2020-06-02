Elegant and simple: An extra easy brown butter almond cake

(Mass Appeal) – In today’s Taste Appeal, we are making a elegant and easy brown butter almond cake you can top with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Cookbook author and chef Betty Rosbottom showed us how it’s done.
Brown butter almond cake
- 10 tbsp (one stick, plus 2 tbsp) unsalted butter at room temperature, plus more for the pan
- 1 cup sliced or slivered almonds
- 1 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp fleur de sel or sea salt
- 4 large egg whites at room temperature lightly beaten
- 1 1/4 tsp vanilla
- Confectioner’s sugar for dusting
Directions
- Arrange a rack at center position and preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Butter and flour an 8-inch cake pan, preferably one that is not dark (see cooking tip). Line the bottom with a piece of parchment cut to fit the pan. Butter and flour the paper.
- Place the butter in a small, heavy saucepan set over medium to medium-low heat. Whisk often until butter has melted and comes to a boil. Cook at a gentle simmer until butter turns a rich nutty brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Watch carefully as the butter can go from brown to burning quickly. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool slightly.
- Pulse the almonds in a food processor, pulsing the machine, until they are finely ground. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and add the sugar, flour, and fleur de sel. Whisk to combine. Whisk in the egg whites and the vanilla. Gradually whisk in the butter until well incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- Bake the cake until golden and a tester comes out clean when inserted into the center, 17 to 20 minutes. Watch carefully so that it does not burn. (The cake will not be more than about an inch high.) Remove from the oven, cool 5 minutes, then unmold. Serve, either warm or at room temperature. Dust lightly with confectioner’s sugar.
Serves 6
Cooking Tip: Because this cake cooks at an unusually high temperature, it is best to avoid dark metal cake pans. They tend to cook the sides of the cake too fast.
From Soup Nights by Betty Rosbottom (Rizzoli 2016)