Elevate your BLT with this homemade tomato jam

(Mass Appeal) – This is not your average BLT! JD Fairman, co-owner of Pioneer Valley Charcuterie Team is here to show us how to combine high quality bacon with a tomato jam to make a delicious sandwich.

Recipe Title: Tomato Jam for the Ultimate BLT

Description: High-quality bacon and a homemade tomato jam take a BLT to a whole new level!

Cuisine: American

Course: Condiment

Servings: Makes 2 Cups

Difficulty Level: Medium

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 60 minutes

Ingredients:

5 large tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons fresh chopped garlic

1 tablespoon fresh chopped shallots

1 tablespoon fresh chopped herbs (we like a blend of rosemary, thyme, and parsley)

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup white sugar

salt and pepper to taste

Cooking Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a pot, and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and allow to cook down, and reduce almost all the liquid. This can take up to an hour. Cool. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

*Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian

(until you add it to bacon!)