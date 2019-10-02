Elevate your BLT with this homemade tomato jam

(Mass Appeal) – This is not your average BLT! JD Fairman, co-owner of Pioneer Valley Charcuterie Team is here to show us how to combine high quality bacon with a tomato jam to make a delicious sandwich.
Recipe Title: Tomato Jam for the Ultimate BLT
Description: High-quality bacon and a homemade tomato jam take a BLT to a whole new level!
Cuisine: American
Course: Condiment
Servings: Makes 2 Cups
Difficulty Level: Medium
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time (minutes): about 60 minutes
Ingredients:
5 large tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons fresh chopped garlic
1 tablespoon fresh chopped shallots
1 tablespoon fresh chopped herbs (we like a blend of rosemary, thyme, and parsley)
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup white sugar
salt and pepper to taste
Cooking Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a pot, and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and allow to cook down, and reduce almost all the liquid. This can take up to an hour. Cool. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):
Diabetic
Heart Healthy
High Fiber
Low Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Low Cholesterol
*Low Fat
Low Sodium
Vegan
*Vegetarian
(until you add it to bacon!)