1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Dallas cop gets 10 years for killing neighbor At least 5 dead in B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport
Watch Live
2020 presidential candidates discuss gun safety

Elevate your BLT with this homemade tomato jam

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – This is not your average BLT! JD Fairman, co-owner of Pioneer Valley Charcuterie Team is here to show us how to combine high quality bacon with a tomato jam to make a delicious sandwich.

Recipe Title: Tomato Jam for the Ultimate BLT

Description: High-quality bacon and a homemade tomato jam take a BLT to a whole new level!

Cuisine: American
Course: Condiment
Servings: Makes 2 Cups
Difficulty Level: Medium
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time (minutes): about 60 minutes

Ingredients:

5 large tomatoes, diced
2 tablespoons fresh chopped garlic
1 tablespoon fresh chopped shallots
1 tablespoon fresh chopped herbs (we like a blend of rosemary, thyme, and parsley)
1/2 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup white sugar
salt and pepper to taste

Cooking Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a pot, and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and allow to cook down, and reduce almost all the liquid. This can take up to an hour. Cool. Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic
Heart Healthy
High Fiber
Low Calorie
Low Carbohydrate
Low Cholesterol
*Low Fat
Low Sodium
Vegan
*Vegetarian

(until you add it to bacon!)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories