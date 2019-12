(Mass Appeal) – Champagne is a New Year’s Eve staple but why not create something more memorable for your party? Tessa Norval from Terrazza shows us how to make two special cocktails to help you stay awake to see the clock strike midnight.

The Little Black Dress is a martini with vodka, coffee, chocolate liquor and coffee liquor.

Or, put a new twist on an old favorite with Midnight in Manhatten. It contains bitters, fresh orange, elderflower liquor, whiskey and sours.