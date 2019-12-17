Embracing the Golden Years: Giving the gift of time

(Mass Appeal) – Sometimes the most important gift doesn’t cost anything at all – the gift of time. Grace Barone of Keystone Commons joins us with with advice on spreading holiday cheer among the older adults in your community.

According to Barone, spending time with an older adult doesn’t have to be a huge time commitment during the busy holiday season. If you are visiting a loved one in a hospital or nursing home, it can be as simple is stopping by the nurses station to see who hasn’t had a lot of visitors, then popping in and saying hello.

Dropping by an elderly neighbor’s home with some cookies and a quick hello is another suggestion – and the best part? Everyone feels good with the interaction and you just might make a new friend.