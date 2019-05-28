Embracing the Golden Years: Keeping your mind healthy

To continue our series on Embracing the Golden Years, Grace Barone joins us with ways to keep our mind active.

She offers these tips:

*Don’t smoke, keep weight in check, healthy diet

*Volunteering, stay engaged in the world

*Establish sleep habits that keep you well rested

*Try new activities

*Read

*Stay connected with friends

*Game nights with friends, family. Scrabble, Chess

*Join a club, pick up a new hobby, language, stimulate your brain by pursuing a brand new interest.

*Mindfulness!! We all need to practice Mindfulness!! So many benefits.

*Get your hearing & vision checked! If you can’t hear or see something your not going to remember it & once sensory becomes limited, cognitive skills may also decline.

