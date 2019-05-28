Embracing the Golden Years: Keeping your mind healthy

by: Kathy Bunnell

To continue our series on Embracing the Golden Years, Grace Barone joins us with ways to keep our mind active.

She offers these tips:

*Don’t smoke, keep weight in check, healthy diet
*Volunteering, stay engaged in the world 
*Establish sleep habits that keep you well rested
*Try new activities 
*Read
*Stay connected with friends
*Game nights with friends, family.  Scrabble, Chess
*Join a club, pick up a new hobby, language, stimulate your brain by pursuing a brand new interest.
*Mindfulness!! We all need to practice Mindfulness!!  So many benefits.
*Get your hearing & vision checked! If you can’t hear or see something your not going to remember it & once sensory becomes limited, cognitive skills may also decline.
 

