Embracing the Golden Years: Proactive steps to improve life

(Mass Appeal) – In today’s embracing the Golden Years, we sat down with Grace Barone of Keystone Commons and Caretenders physical therapist Paul McCloskey, on proactive steps older adults can take to improve their lives – especially as the cold weather sets in.

Barone said one things to think about is physical fitness. Contact your local senior center to see what indoor programs are being offered. McCloskey suggests starting with your physician and discussing what home care programs you are eligible for. From his perspective as a physical therapist, older adults need not give up on themselves and attribute aches and pains to old age, but to try exercise and different therapies to improve their lives.

Barone closed with a story of a woman she works with who has seen success with her physical therapy and is now more active and vibrant.