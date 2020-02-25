Breaking News
Embracing the Golden Years: The power of music and how it helps people with Alzheimer’s

(Mass Appeal) – Studies are beginning to show that music is very therapeutic for people with Alzheimer’s. Grace Barone of Keystone Commons joined us to talk about how transformative music therapy can be.

According to Barone, people with Alzheimer’s who often forget daily details and names are able to recall the entirety of songs they loved in their youth because the disease leaves the music memory section of the brain largely untouched.

Barone added that hearing music also relaxes people, makes them more social and happy.

