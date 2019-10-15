Embracing the Golden Years: Using physical therapy to diminish the aches of aging

(Mass Appeal) – October is physical therapy month and there are several ways to incorporate PT into your wellness routine as you age. Physical therapist Paul McCloskey from Caretenders joined us with some tips.

First, McCloskey suggested not to let chronic pain get the best of you. He suggests that physical therapy can be an alternative to surgery or perhaps even opiates. McCloskey also mentioned that you shouldn’t resign to feeling weaker the older you get. Evidence shows that you can actually make improvements in your strength and function as you age.

Back pain is another condition that can afflict the aging population. According to McCloskey, physical therapy can help in this area, too. He suggests starting with your primary care doctor to find physical therapy help and learn how it can improve your life.