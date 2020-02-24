Encouraging children to get creative through art classes

(Mass Appeal) – Create Art with Us is a free drop-in art class which takes place Thursdays from 3:30 to 5pm at Mill 180 Park in Easthampton. Lindsay Finch, Owner of Lindsay Kendrick Studio joins us with details.

Each Thursday at Mill 180 Park there is a suggested art project for children to make as well as materials for children to create whatever they would like if they choose not to make the suggested project. Some of the projects include creating magnets, gratitude cards and stationary, dot art inspired by Pointillism, pirate hats, and watercolor paintings.