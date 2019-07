Temperatures are heading toward 100 and that means you’ve got to do your best to stay cool. Emily Gaylord from the Center of EcoTechnoloy joined us to share some tips on how to save money and beat the heat!

First Emily suggested insulating your home. Like keeping the heat in, the insulation works to keep your home cooler in the summer.

Emily also stated that using window air conditioning units – only when you need them – are a easy way to keep energy costs low.