(Mass Appeal) – Heating your home is a necessity in the winter here in Massachusetts and sometimes the bills stack up leading to uncertainty about staying warm.

Priscilla Ress from Eversource Energy joined us in the studio to discuss how the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Fund has been helping families in temporary crisis for over 35 years.

For more information call 1-800-262-1320 or visit www.magoodneighbor.org