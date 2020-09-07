Enjoy a chilled melon gazpacho with a spicy kick

(Mass Appeal) – Summer may be winding down, but there’s still some hot days ahead. Are you looking for a refreshing, cool soup to enjoy the season a little longer? Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie shares her recipe for a chilled melon gazpacho.

Melon Gazpacho

By: Ashley Tresoline ©

1 jalapeno, seeded and ribbed

1 small shallot, chopped

4 cups cantaloupe, chunked

1 medium heirloom tomato, chopped

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbs. fresh basil, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Optional: 2 tbs. fresh mint or to top with 2 tsp. pepitas.

Directions:

In a food processor puree the cantaloupe, onion and jalapeno until mostly smoothed. Add the tomato, parsley, basil and mint if using and pulse. On the final pulse add the balsamic white vinegar, salt and pepper to taste. Serve chilled with additional chunks of cantaloupe and toasted pepitas. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.