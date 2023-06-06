(Mass Appeal) – Bringing people together, food is a wonderful way to unite friends, families, and neighbors. This year, the Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival celebrates this idea with its theme “It’s food that brings us together!” Attendees can enjoy a day filled with pie-eating contests and a bake-off. Joining us to share more about the event are Jennifer Powell, the director of Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival, as well as Danielle Shaughnessy (also known as Wilbur Ham) and Louise Shaughnessy.