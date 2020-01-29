Enjoy a fun “What if” Night with the Springfield Thunderbirds

(Mass Appeal) – For one night only, The Springfield Thunderbirds will become the Springfield Ice-O-Topes as they welcome their fans to answer the proverbial question “What If?” the T-Birds weren’t named the T-Birds? Nate Costa joins us with the details.

The night will feature specialty jerseys which pay homage to the cartoon family that lives in Springfield. Players will be on hand for a postgame jersey auction.

The game is this Saturday, February 1st at 7:05 PM at The MassMutual Center in Springfield. Get your tickets at www.springfieldthunderbirds.com

