Enjoy a hearty bowl of nutritious chickpea and black bean soup

(Mass Appeal) – This colorful soup recipe is packed with healthy ingredients. Registered Dietitian Jen Belanger shows us how to make this hearty soup.
Colorful Chickpea and Black Bean Soup
Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium Russet potato, skin on, diced
4 cups water
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 stalks celery with their leaves, celery diced and leaves roughly chopped
2 teaspoons salt
1 15 oz. can no added salt diced tomatoes
1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
¾ cup cooked wild rice (optional)
Directions:
- In a large soup pot, warm 2 Tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and potato. Sauté 5 minutes until onions are translucent and fragrant.
- Add water, carrot, celery and celery leaves, salt, and tomatoes (including liquid from can). Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer 15 minutes.
- Stir in chickpeas and black beans. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes.
- Mix cooked rice into the soup. Stir, and serve!