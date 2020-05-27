Enjoy a hearty bowl of nutritious chickpea and black bean soup

(Mass Appeal) – This colorful soup recipe is packed with healthy ingredients. Registered Dietitian Jen Belanger shows us how to make this hearty soup.

Colorful Chickpea and Black Bean Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium Russet potato, skin on, diced

4 cups water

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery with their leaves, celery diced and leaves roughly chopped

2 teaspoons salt

1 15 oz. can no added salt diced tomatoes

1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

¾ cup cooked wild rice (optional)

Directions: