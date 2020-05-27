1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont
Watch Live
SpaceX, NASA Launch U.S. Astronauts To International Space Station

Enjoy a hearty bowl of nutritious chickpea and black bean soup

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – This colorful soup recipe is packed with healthy ingredients. Registered Dietitian Jen Belanger shows us how to make this hearty soup.

Colorful Chickpea and Black Bean Soup
Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Serves 6
Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium Russet potato, skin on, diced
4 cups water
2 carrots, peeled and diced
2 stalks celery with their leaves, celery diced and leaves roughly chopped
2 teaspoons salt
1 15 oz. can no added salt diced tomatoes
1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
¾ cup cooked wild rice (optional)

Directions:

  1. In a large soup pot, warm 2 Tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and potato. Sauté 5 minutes until onions are translucent and fragrant.
  2. Add water, carrot, celery and celery leaves, salt, and tomatoes (including liquid from can). Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium low. Cover and simmer 15 minutes.
  3. Stir in chickpeas and black beans. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes.
  4. Mix cooked rice into the soup. Stir, and serve!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today