(Mass Appeal) - An estimated 1 in 5 high school students currently use e-cigarettes. The misconception that vape pens are harmless is contributing to the epidemic. Sara Moriarty joins us to dispel some of the rumors around vaping and to tell us how to get help.

Gándara Center is the host agency for the Hampden County Tobacco Free Community Partnership (TFCP), which has spearheaded an effort to increase public knowledge of the dangers of vaping and the fact that candy and fruit-flavored vaping products are designed to lure middle school and high school students.