Enjoy a specialty coffee or fresh baked snack at Common Grounds Cafe

(Mass Appeal) – A mother-daughter duo have taken their love of coffee in an exciting direction. They’ve opened Common Grounds Cafe of Wilbraham. Hayley Procon, Owner of the cafe joins us with the story.

Common Grounds Cafe of Wilbraham opened amidst the pandemic, but locals have supported the new business. They offer a range of homemade baked goods along with some unique local coffees and lattes. Just in time for the chilly weather, soups are now on the menu too.

Visit Common Grounds Cafe at 2341 Boston Road in Wilbraham. It’s inside the Wilbraham Plaza. Check out their tasty treats at www.facebook.com/CommonGroundsWilbraham or follow them on Instagram @CommonGrounds413.

