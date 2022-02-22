(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a little fun for you and your spouse, or a great night out with friends?

Look no further than Sonny’s Place in Somers, CT!

Sonny’s is featuring Adult Laser Tag on February 26th and March 12th. You can log onto their website to make reservations, or give them a call at 860-809-5827. Reservations are not required, but are strongly recommended.

Sonny’s Place is located at 349 Main Street in Somers, CT. They offer a wide variety of activities for the whole family, which you learn more about by watching the segment above.

Sponsored by: Sonny’s Place