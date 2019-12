(Mass Appeal) – Original works of art created by local youth in the ArtSong program will be featured at an exhibit and silent auction to benefit The Gandara Center. Here to give us a preview are Jade Rivera-McFarlin and Amy Porchelli.

The event happens Thursday, December 12th from 5 PM – 7 PM at Valley Venture Mentors, 276 Bridge Street in Springfield. Visit www.GandaraCenter.org for more information.