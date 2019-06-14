Enjoy Bloomsday, a literary and music celebration of James Joyce

Bloomsday is celebrated all over the world, celebrating the life and writing of James Joyce Irish Author and Noble Prize Winner. Rosemary Caine and Judith Roberts join us with details of the local Bloomsday celebration.

The literary festival will feature Irish music with Rosie Caine and the Wilde Irish Women and Men and readings from James Joyce.

All proceeds from this event benefit The Literacy Project adult education programs.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 7 PM – 9 PM at the Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield.

For more information, visit www.LiteracyProject.org