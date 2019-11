(Mass Appeal) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke is teaming up with The Holyoke Mall for a budget-friendly event to celebrate the season with Santa! All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Here to tell us more are Conor Bevan and Lisa Wray.

Breakfast with Santa takes place on Sunday, December 1st from 9 AM – 11 AM at Cafe Square in The Holyoke Mall. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.hbgc.org/index.php/en/news-events/breakfast-with-santa