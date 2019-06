The Springfield Parks and Recreation department is hosting its popular Concerts in the Park series at Forest Park.

Tonight’s concert is cancelled because of the rain but you can still enjoy free movies.

Upcoming concerts are:

Thursday June 20, 2019- Dee Reilly

Thursday June 27, 2019- Manzi Family Band

All concerts are free admission. They run from 6:30-8pm at the Forest Park Amphitheater.



For more information, visit their website at https://www.springfield-ma.gov/park/