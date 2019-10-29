Enjoy Italian cuisine and vino with Longmeadow UNICO at the Basketball Hall of Fame

Dennis Scibelli, from Longmeadow UNICO, and AnnMarie Harding, from Max’s Tavern, previewed their annual food, beer and wine tasting that will be at the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend.

“NAME OF EVENT: Longmeadow UNICO Food, Wine and Beer Tasting

DATES & TIMES: November 2, 2019 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

ADDRESS: The Basketball Hall of Fame; 1000 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105

ABOUT THE EVENT: This event features more than a dozen varieties of wine provided by M.S. Walker Distributors.

More than 20 local restaurants and bakeries throughout Western Massachusetts will be providing food for this community event, while four local breweries will also be sampling beer throughout the evening. This year’s breweries will be: Iron Duke, Berkshire Brewing Company, Scantic River Brewery, and Mayflower Brewery. Litchfield Distillery will be providing samples of handcrafted spirits. Included in the $35 ticket price, along with samples of food and beverages, is free parking and admission to the Basketball Hall of Fame’s exhibits. All monies go to local charities and scholarships. “

For more information, you can head to LongmeadowUNICO.org