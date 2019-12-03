Enjoy Ladies Night and create one of a kind jewelry gifts this holiday season

(Mass Appeal) – Gather your friends for an evening of jewelry and fun! Michael Szwed Jewelers is hosting a Ladies Night this Thursday. Michael Szwed and Jennifer Blais tell us what to expect.

Ladies Night happens Thursday, December 5th from 5 PM – 9 PM at Michael Szwed Jewelers, 807 Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow. You can browse their new lines as well as some beautiful gift options in all price ranges.

Trending now are custom jewelry pieces that incorporate a loved one’s handwriting. These pieces make meaningful gifts for family and friends. Order soon for holiday delivery!

To learn more, visit www.MichaelSzwedJewelers.com or call (413) 567-7977.

Promotional consideration provided by Michael Szwed Jewelers