Enjoy live country music to support a good cause at the Melha Shriners Music Feztival

(Mass Appeal) – A day-long country music “feztival” is happening at the Three County Fairgrounds. Here to tell us more about the event is Craig Kazin.

The Melha Shriners Music Feztival will include three national and three local country music acts. Featured is the “Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown Tour” with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin. Also appearing will be local acts King Kountry, Southern Rain, and Cottonwood.

Tickets are priced as follows:

$30 – General Admission (Advanced Online Purchase), with children 5 and under free

$35 – General Admission (Walk up, day of show), with children 5 and under free

The day’s schedule is:

11:00 a.m. King Kountry

1:00 p.m. Southern Rain

3:00 p.m. Cottonwood

5:00 p.m. Roots & Boots Tour with Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, & Sammy Kershaw

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. with $5 on-site parking available. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

General Admission ticket holders are encouraged to bring chairs & blankets. No outside food or drink permitted. No beach umbrellas or pop-up tents permitted.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.3countyfair.com/events/2019/melha-shriners-music-feztival