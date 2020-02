(Mass Appeal) – When you think of farmers markets, you may imagine them happening during the warmer weather months of the produce growing season. But there’s a wealth of local products available all year long. Belle Rita Novak and Andrew Ferrindino join us with more.

The Winter Farmers Market at Forest Park takes place on the 2nd & 4th Saturdays of each month through April. It runs from 10 AM – 2 PM at Forest Park in Springfield.

For more information, visit farmersmarketatforestpark.com