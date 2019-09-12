1  of  4
Enjoy lunch with AIC men’s ice hockey coach Eric Lang

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – AIC men’s hockey head coach Eric Lang wants you to help keep the momentum of last year’s historic season going at the first inaugural “Lunch with Lang.”

“American International College (AIC) Division I Hockey announces the inaugural Lunch with Lang featuring Head Coach Eric Lang on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Schwartz Campus Center located at 1000 State Street, Springfield, MA. Season ticket holders, corporate partners, families, friends, and fans including Yellow Jackets Club members and AIC alumni are invited to attend.”

For more information, you can head to AIC.edu/LunchwithLang

