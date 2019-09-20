Enjoy New York Style Pizza and Barbie’s Ice Cream at The Big E

(Mass Appeal) – New York Style Pizza has been a Big E favorite for decades. Kelley Myers gives us a look at what they’re offering at this year’s fair.

Barbie’s Ice Cream is located right next door. They have a wide range of flavors and toppings. Their “Upside Down Banana Split” has been a hit at this year’s fair!

You can find New York Style Pizza and Barbie’s Ice Cream at the start of New England Avenue at The Big E.

Promotional consideration provided by New York Style Pizza and Barbie’s Ice Cream.