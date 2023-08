(Mass Appeal) – There’s an old-time country fair that was established in 1855 in Middlefield, Massachusetts. The Middlefield Fair is now in its 168th year, but that traditional fair feeling has stayed the same since. It’s one of the oldest fairs in our area, and Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow, along with Mallory Radwich Junior Director, share what you can expect for the 2023 season.