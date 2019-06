The 16 Acres Lions Club does a lot of good work in our communities. Among them is a fundraising concert to benefit the YWCA! Here to tell us more are Tom Fountain and Bridgette Mulville.

You can see A Tribute to Connie Francis starring Donna Lee on Sunday, June 23rd at 2 PM . It will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in East Longmeadow. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at the door.