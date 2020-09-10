Enjoy summer veggies with this crispy eggplant caprese salad

(Mass Appeal) – Enjoy local summer produce with this delicious take on the classic caprese salad. Jessie-Sierra Ross, Creator of the blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” brings us her recipe for a beautiful summer salad.

Crispy Eggplant Caprese Salad

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 6-8

1/3 cup refined avocado oil

1 large eggplant

3 tablespoons AP flour

2 eggs

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup plain Panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried parsley

3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

3/4 teaspoon chili flakes

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons finely grated parmesan cheese

1 round of buffalo mozzarella

2 large ripe tomatoes

1 large handful fresh basil leaves

2 sprigs of fresh oregano optional

aged balsamic vinegar

olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 425F.

Wash and dry your eggplant. Begin to slice thinly, about 1/4 of an inch rounds. You should get about 8 nice rounds.

Place the rounds on a paper towel covered board and lightly sprinkle with kosher salt on both sides.

Place another layer of paper towels on top, followed by another heavy cutting board. Let sit for 10-15 minutes. We are slightly drying the eggplant before dredging.

Once the oven is at temperature, add 1/3 cup of refined avocado oil to a cookie sheet and place in the hot oven. Allow to heat, about 5-8 minutes.

In three shallow bowls:

Add the flour to the first bowl.

Scramble the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water in the second bowl.

Add the Panko plus the dried herbs with salt & pepper to the third bowl. Combine the grated parmesan cheese to the Panko bowl and toss lightly.

Now, back to our eggplant:

Reserve a large tray or baking rack and place to the side. Uncover the eggplant rounds and lightly brush the extra salt off each round with a paper towel.

We will now dredge:

Coat the eggplant in flour on both sides, and then coat with egg in the next bowl. Allow the egg to drip off slight into the egg bowl, then coat with Panko crumbs in the last bowl. Place the breaded eggplant round on the baking rack. I like to do this assembly-line style, with my left hand doing the flouring only, while my right hand coats with egg and Panko. It keeps everything neat and tidy!

Once you have 6-8 rounds breaded, bring out a trivet on which you can place your now VERY hot, oiled pan from the oven.

Very carefully, transfer the eggplant to the hot oiled pan. It should sizzle on contact! Be quite careful as the oil is super hot!

Place back in the oven and allow to bake for 10-12 minutes. Flip with tongs, and allow to bake another 8 minutes until golden brown. It’s alright to work in batches as well.

While the eggplant is baking, slice your tomatoes, mozzarella and wash your herbs. Reserve.

Once cooked, take the cookie sheet out of the oven, and let the fried eggplant drain on a paper-toweled plate.

To Assemble

Using a large plate, or small platter, arrange the eggplant, tomatoes, torn basil/oregano, and mozzarella in layers. Get creative!

Sprinkle with salt and fresh pepper. Drizzle with good olive oil and syrupy aged balsamic vinegar to finish!