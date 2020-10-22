Enjoy the beauty of the Berkshires at Naumkeag’s Pumpkin Show

(Mass Appeal) – Autumn is especially lovely time to visit the Berkshires. We get a tour of Naumkeag’s popular Pumpkin Show set amongst the gardens and pathways of the estate.

The Pumpkin Show will have new, COVID safety procedures. The event requires the purchase of a timed ticket. Upon arrival, you can explore the show with your group for an hour. Masks are required.

For more information, visit www.TheTrustees.org or call (413) 298-8138. The show runs Wednesday – Sundays from 4 – 9 PM until October 31st.