(Mass Appeal) – The Forgotten Spirit The Musical is an inspiring and uplifting story for the holiday season. Here to tell us more is Wanda Givens.

You can enjoy the performances on November 29th & November 30th at the Esther B. Griswold Theater for Performing Arts, located on the campus of American International College. Performances will be at 7:30 PM. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JelupaProductions.EventBrite.com