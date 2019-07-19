Enjoy the music of Abba at a local performance of Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is a popular, humorous play told through the songs of Abba. Aislin Bail and Andy Price join us with the details.

The play tells the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of the woman’s wedding three men appear from her mother’s past.

Needless to say, between the music: Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper-to name a few you will enjoy this most enchanting theatrical production of love, laughter, and friendship.

Show times are Thursday, July 25th through Saturday July 27th at 7 PM. Also, Sunday July 28th at 2 PM. The production takes place at Ware Town Hall, 126 Main Street, Ware.

Tickets: $18.00 General Audience $15.00 Seniors

Box Office at Door. To reserve for spot, call 413-967-3887

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: Ware Community Theatre on Facebook