Enjoy time with your children and paint a DIY boat together for Mother’s Day

(Mass Appeal) – Instead of making brunch reservations, choose to make memories for Mother’s Day this year by painting a fun DIY project with your children! Kristina Lough, owner of Painted by the Shore, joined with details on how to get started.

Lough said that in light of the pandemic, her business was able to transition online successfully. People can sign up to join virtual workshops for all levels and ages. Lough sent us an adorable boat to paint for Mother’s Day, which Alanna painted with her daughter, Ainsley, and Lough painted with her adorable son, Cooper.

Lough suggested first marking out designs with chalk on your boat if you want well defined and even stripes. She added that she used the flat tip brush to paint smooth, blue stripes along the side, which created an ombre effect.