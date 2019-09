(Mass Appeal) – Bernat’s Polish Deli is bringing their most popular food items to The Big E. Gregory Bernat shows us their new pierogi flavors and other offerings at the fair, including the popular kielbasa mac and cheese!

You can visit Bernat’s Polish Deli year-round at their store located at 895 Meadow Street in Chicopee. For more information, visit www.bernatspolishdeli.com.

Promotional consideration provided by Bernat’s Polish Deli