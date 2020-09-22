Enjoy your favorite fair foods at The Big E Food-To-Go Drive Thru

(Mass Appeal) – Are you missing the tastes of The Big E right now? While the fair itself isn’t happening because of COVID-19, you can enjoy some of the popular food vendors every Tuesday – Sunday through October 18th. Tim Garstka joins us with details live from opening day at The Big E Food-To-Go Drive Thru.

It will cost $5 per vehicle for a specific time slot and you need to purchase your slot in advance at The Big E’s website. For tickets and more information visit TheBigE.com

The Big E Drive-Thru Menu

September 22 – 27, 2020

Butcher Boys

Steak Sandwich – $11

Italian Sausage Grinder – $11

Chicken Pita – $11

Fried Pickle Slices – $7

Calabrese Market & Grill

Cotton Candy – $6

Caramel Apples – $5

Candy Apple – $4

Popcorn – $5

Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15

Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle – $2.50

Bucket of Seven Pickles – $17

Piche’s Concessions

Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers – $8 each

Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel – $2

September 29 – October 4, 2020

Angela’s Pizza

Giant Mozzarella Sticks – $7

Large Pizza with Toppings – $25

Pizza Slice – $5

Big Kahuna

Gyro Bowls – $12

Greek Gyros – $10

Chicken Gyros/Bowls – $12

Veggie Gyro – $8

French Gyro – $11

Cinnamon Saloon

Hot Cinnamon Buns – $6 each or 4-pack for $18

Fruit Smoothies – Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)

Apple Crisp – $7; Two servings, $12

Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5

Hot/Cold Cider – $4

October 6 – 11, 2020

Brew Garden Pub Food

Chicken & Waffles with Fries – $11

Tossed & Sauced Tenders with Fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries – $9

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with Fries – $9

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Tender Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11

Pork Please Grilled Cheese with Fries – $11

Side of Fries – $5

Pig Park BBQ

Pulled Pork Plates – $13

Brisket Plates – $14

Pig Bowls – $8

Cow Bowls – $9

Turkey Legs – $15

Poppie’s

Fresh Lemonade – Small $4 and Large $8

Corn Dogs – Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno – $6

Frozen Lemonade – Small, $5; Large, $9

Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea – $4 each

October 13 – 18, 2020

Billie’s Baked Potato

Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese – $7

(Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)

Chompers