Enrolling the next generation of leaders at Chestnut TAG Middle School

(Mass Appeal) – Chestnut Talented and Gifted Middle School in Springfield has opened up applications for their competitive program. Here to share more about the school are Associate Principal Gabrielle Jackson and Assistant Principal Andrea Metzger.

Chestnut TAG strives to empower and position its students through a dynamic learning curriculum. Leadership empowerment takes the form of class projects, community service, and opportunities to take the lead in group projects and lessons.

Enrollment at Chestnut TAG is limited to 100 students per grade. To learn more, visit www.ChestnutTAG.com or call (413) 750-2333. The school is located at 355 Plainfield Street in Springfield.

