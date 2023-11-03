(MASS APPEAL) – The Caribbean and Latin American are booming as tourist destinations. As we head into the busy winter season, a time when these tropical escapes are on many travelers’ wish lists, airlines have increased capacity and added new routes to meet the demand.

So, what do you need to know – and where should you go – if you’re looking to escape to paradise in the coming months? I am joined by Travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, to hear her advice and recommendations.

Some tropical destinations for this winter travel season that Jeanenne recommends are:

Turks & Caicos: The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos

Dominica Republic: Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino

Peru: Hotel Paracas, A Luxury Collection Resort

Sponsored by: Marriott