CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - A check presentation was held at Chicopee City Hall to help keep the city cleaner.

Mayor Vieau was presented a $60,000 check from Senator Adam Gomez for the the Center Cleanup project. In a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee Mayor's Office, the state funds were due to Senator Gomez and the Chicopee state delegation efforts.