(WWLP) - Two men were arrested together in Maine Tuesday after police were searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a Massachusetts State Police Trooper and cruiser in Revere, Mass.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, 29-year-old Luis Price-Gonzalez was arrested in Auburn, Maine on a warrant for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, negligent operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and other charges in connection with an incident in Revere, Massachusetts, Saturday where he intentionally struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a Trooper who was on foot.