Even adults need to stay up-to-date on vaccinations

(Mass Appeal) – Vaccinations are not just for kids – there are certain vaccinations to get as you age to help ensure that you stay healthy and disease-free. Louise Cardellina, physician’s assistant at American Family Care, joined us to explain.

Cardellina said vaccinations prevent flu, shingles and pneumonia in adults – and you should have a tetanus booster every ten years.

She added that staying up to date on vaccinations during the pandemic is important because it will help prevents overburdening the healthcare system.

