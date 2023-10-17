(Mass Appeal) – According to the U.S. CDC, in a group of four women one of them will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes. About one in three women will experience some form of sexual violence during their lifetimes. Men aren’t immune to domestic violence either. Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s important to share this staggering data with you so that the stigma can be removed and people can seek help. Carmen Nieves, Executive Director of Alianza DV, tells us about an event coming up that you can get involved in.