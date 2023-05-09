(Mass Appeal) – The First Congregational Church of Southampton is hosting an important community event during the Spring Into Southampton weekend. This event takes gun barrels and transforms them into gardening tools and jewelry. With more on this unique, hands-on event are Bishop James Curry, the Co-Founder of Swords to Plowshares and Founding member of Bishops United Against Gun Violence, along with Susan Teece, the Community and Communications Team Member for the First Congregational Church of Southampton.